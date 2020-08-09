Livestock fight for their lives after heavy rainfall and floods in Korea

Livestock in Korea are instinctively fighting for their lives.

Due to this season's torrential rainfall, the southern regions in South Korea are suffering from a devastating number of floods and landslides. Meanwhile, the livestock in the countrysides are running for their lives, taking to rooftops and seeking shelter among villagers.

Last weekend, the Gurye county and the city of Namwon in Jeolla province saw unprecedented number of water levels, leaving entire farms submerged. The emergency task enforcers made an effort to rescue the livestock that sought to flee the scene.

One herd that consisted of about twenty cows was seen running on the road for almost a kilometer, climbing up a hill that led to a temple. The cows, having saved their lives 'on their own,' waited for their owner as they grazed on grass for about an hour.

In Gyeongnam province, about ten cows fled the scene in a similar manner. Other towns in the nearby counties reported accounts of cattle taking care of their own calves in times of imminent danger.

Since August 7, about 70,000 square meters of rain flooded the cattle dens in the southern regions of Jeolla province alone.

We wish for a speedy recovery of the villages.