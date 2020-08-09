Netizens wonder if Super Junior's Heechul had a possible 'foresight' when distancing himself from Seolhyun, Jimin, and Kim Shin Young

Netizens are discussing whether Heechul had a certain 'foresight' in light of the recent controversy surrounding AOA.

Following the recent news of AOA's former member Mina's social media posts, netizens have been closely monitoring the past relationships that Jimin and Seolhyun had shared with other celebrities. During the 130th episode of 'Knowing Brothers', Heechul was noted as one of the close friends of the two idols, along with entertainer Kim Shin Young.

However, the three female guests speedily 'accused' Heechul of distancing himself from them, such as exiting their own group chatroom. Seolhyun said, "In the past, the four of us would be so close that we were called 'Shin Kim (C)hee group'. But as time passed by, Heechul deserted us. He would ignore us and only show our friendship over the phone during variety programs."

In that moment, Heechul responded by way of defending himself, revealing that he was the "porter," always helping them when they could go on trips together.

"We don't really have to contact each other, because we are close. But when we would go on trips, I do all the work. I carry all the bags," said Heechul.

To Heechul's response, the three guests retorted that it is Kim Shin Young who usually drives and puts in all the items in the car. The bickering continued when Heechul denied such claims, leading to a comic ending in which everyone decided "not to go any further."

In the comments section, netizens shared:

"Whoa, does Heechul have some kind of radar? Can't believe he was able to get out of this so early on"

"Wow, Heechul must have been clear-headed; that's a divine touch -- leaving the group chat"

"This was the one and only time when I saw Heechul looking uncomfortable"

"I'm sure if you spend that much time with someone, there's a reason why they distance themselves from the others"

"We don't know the truth but something is suspicious"

"This goes on to show how much the two of them in AOA only spent time with each another. Didn't really know that they were so close to Kim Shin Young and Heechul, though"