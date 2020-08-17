5

Kim Jae Hwan shares sentimental teaser image for new song 'Can't Say Hello'

Singer/song-writer Kim Jae Hwan is making his first comeback in approximately 6 months!

On August 18, the idol shared a sentimental teaser image for his brand new digital single, titled "Can't Say Hello" (literal translation). The track will mark the third title in Kim Jae Hwan's signature 'Greeting'-themed music series, which began with his debut song "Begin Again" and continued with his hit song "Goodbye" earlier this year. 

Stay tuned for Kim Jae Hwan's new single release, set for this August 23 at 6 PM KST!

