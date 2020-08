Super K-Pop group SuperM will be taking the stage on one of Japan's largest TV music programs, TV Asahi's 'Music Station'!

This will mark SuperM's first ever guest appearance on a Japanese TV program since debut. The group will be performing their new lead single "100" on the August 21 broadcast of 'Music Station', right after their scheduled comeback performance on ABC's 'Good Morning America' in the U.S. on August 20.

Make sure to catch SuperM on TV Asahi's 'Music Station'!