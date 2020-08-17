BLACKPINK's Jisoo talks about working with Selena Gomez + being a global 'Dior' beauty ambassador

BLACKPINK's Jisoo is the living, breathing epitome of the 'Human Dior' in her latest cover pictorial with 'Marie Claire'!

Currently promoting as a global 'Dior' beauty ambassador, Jisoo is featured as the stunning cover model for two unique versions of 'Marie Clarie's September issue. In her cover pictorial interview, Jisoo opened up about her activities with 'Dior', as well as BLACKPINK's upcoming collaboration with Selena Gomez, and more.

First, Jisoo was asked what it was like working on a song with Selena Gomez. She answered, "I did not get to work with her in person. The song was finished through a lot communication after adjusting to one another's schedules. She is an amazing star known worldwide, but when I saw her making her own suggestions with a leisurely attitude, I felt that she was a very cool and respectable person."

Next, Jisoo discussed her activities as a 'Dior' ambassador. She said, "One actress I really love is Natalie Portman. It's a huge honor to be able to promote alongside an actress you really love, for the same brand. Being an ambassador for 'Dior' also gives me confidence. It gives me positive energy to know that I represent 'Dior' beauty."

What will Jisoo be doing after finishing her photoshoot and interview? "I think I will be heading to the recording studio. We are preparing to release a full-length album not long after our new single, so these days I record in the studio on a daily basis. Please look forward to it!" the idol replied.



