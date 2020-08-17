KARD unveils teaser photos of member B.M and J.Seph for their upcoming single 'Way With Words'

Earlier this month, the Co-ed group KARD was revealed to be preparing for their comeback. And just as announced, they began gearing up for their comeback with the release of a teaser image of an abstract, fragmented heart.

Now the group continues to prepare for their comeback as they release teaser photos of members B.M and J.Seph. On August 18th at midnight KST, KARD revealed the photos for their single 'Way With Words'.

In the photos, B.M and J.Seph are both posing in purple ambient light. The group is making their first comeback in almost half a year.

They will be releasing their first single 'Way With Words' on August 26th KST. So stay tuned for more teasers to come!