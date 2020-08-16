KARD gear up for comeback with new single 'Way With Words'

Co-ed group KARD is gearing up for their comeback.

As announced, the group will be unveiling their long-awaited comeback song during their upcoming '2020 Wild KARD in Seoul' later this month. On August 17 at midnight, KARD publicized the title of their comeback, revealed to be 'Way With Words', their 1st single. This comeback will be the group's first return in 6 months.





In the teaser image, a bunch of shards make up a fragmented heart, drawn as an abstract illustration.

The single will officially drop on August 26 KST. Stay tuned for more details!

