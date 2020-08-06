10

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 52 minutes ago

KARD to make a comeback this month + to perform their new title for the first time at upcoming Seoul concert

Co-ed group KARD is turning up the heat this summer with a comeback, set for late August!

According to media outlet reports on August 7, the KARD members are currently busy preparing for their new album release in late August. This will mark the co-ed group's first comeback in approximately 6 months. 

Furthermore, fans attending KARD's upcoming '2020 Wild KARD in Seoul' concert will be able to see the group performing their new title track for the first time ever! All of the KARD members reportedly took part in various stages of their comeback preparations, starting with their new album and moving on to the album's concept, visuals, etc. 

quark123957,429 pts 49 minutes ago
49 minutes ago

Hell yes!

1

xx-jenn-xx739 pts 34 minutes ago
34 minutes ago

I love kard! can't wait to see what they bring!

