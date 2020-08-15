Kang Daniel wins #1 + Performances from August 15th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On this week's episode, Treasure debuted with "Boy", Han Seung Woo debuted with "Sacrifice", DJ HYO came back with "Dessert", J.Y. Park made a comeback with "When We Disco" with Sunmi, KEEMBO returned with "99", ONF came back with "Sukhumvit Swimming", (G)I-DLE returned with "DUMDi DUMDi", Kang Daniel made a comeback with "Who U Are", Cherry Bullet came back with "Aloha Oe", Rocket Punch returned with "Juicy", Lucy made a comeback with "Jogging", ENOi returned with "W.A.Y (Where Are You)", Hedy came back with "You Were Really Not Good", and Chun Myung Hoon made his comeback with "Myung Hoon is Going".



As for the nominees, Kang Daniel, SSAK3, and Hwa Sa were up for the win, but it was Kang Daniel's "Who U Are" that took the trophy. Congratulations to Kang Daniel!



Other performers included April, ATEEZ, and 1THE9.



Check out the performances below!



===

WINNER:







===

DEBUT: Treasure







==

DEBUT: Han Seung Woo







==

COMEBACK: DJ HYO







==

COMEBACK: J.Y. Park







==

COMEBACK: KEEMBO







==

COMEBACK: ONF







==

COMEBACK: (G)I-DLE







==

COMEBACK: Kang Daniel







==

COMEBACK: Cherry Bullet







==

COMEBACK: Rocket Punch







==

COMEBACK: Lucy







==

COMEBACK: ENOi







==

COMEBACK: Hedy







==

COMEBACK: Chun Myung Hoon







==

April







==

ATEEZ







==

1THE9







===