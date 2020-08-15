118

5

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 days ago

BTOB's Eunkwang joins Cube Entertainment's board of directors

AKP STAFF

BTOB's Eunkwang has joined Cube Entertainment's board of directors.

On August 13, the label released a report including their official list of all board of directors, and Eunkwang was included in 1 of 5 names on the Committee for Artists' Rights Protection.

Eunkwang debuted with BTOB in 2012, and he's the first ever Cube Entertainment labelmate to be part of the board of directors. 

In other news, the BTOB member was discharged from his military service this past April, and he dropped his solo album 'FoRest: Entrance' this past June. He's currently starring in the role of Nick Bottom in the comedy musical 'Something Rotten

  1. BTOB
  2. Eunkwang
  3. CUBE ENTERTAINMENT
10 22,827 Share 96% Upvoted

15

Fatndumb-2,770 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

10

Noemiem107 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

I am so happy for him! When I met him a while ago he was the sweetest guy ever! I was so nervous that I was losing my words in Korean but he was so patient and smiling the whole time... There werent many international kpop fans back then so I feel like he was as excited as I was to meet lol Him and BtoB Minhyuk are the two encounters I will never forget!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Kpop Girl Groups Rankings & Rank Distribution
2 days ago   13   40,748

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND