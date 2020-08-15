BTOB's Eunkwang joins Cube Entertainment's board of directors

BTOB's Eunkwang has joined Cube Entertainment's board of directors.



On August 13, the label released a report including their official list of all board of directors, and Eunkwang was included in 1 of 5 names on the Committee for Artists' Rights Protection.



Eunkwang debuted with BTOB in 2012, and he's the first ever Cube Entertainment labelmate to be part of the board of directors.



In other news, the BTOB member was discharged from his military service this past April, and he dropped his solo album 'FoRest: Entrance' this past June. He's currently starring in the role of Nick Bottom in the comedy musical 'Something Rotten'