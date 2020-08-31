11

2

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 46 minutes ago

Jessica shows off her unchanging, chic stunning beauty

AKP STAFF

Recently, Jessica showed off her unchanging, chic stunning beauty through her Instagram account.

On August 31st KST, Jessica posted a series of photos with the caption "Be you, do you, for you".

In the photos that were revealed, Jessica boasts of her unrivaled beauty. She has been consistently updating her fans through her Instagram account as well as her YouTube page.

Still, many fans were impressed to see Jessica's confident poses as she gazed into the camera with her alluring vibe.

Meanwhile, Jessica continues to actively communicate with her fans through her YouTube channel 'Jessica Jung'.

View this post on Instagram

Be you, do you, for you🖤✨

A post shared by Jessica Jung (@jessica.syj) on

  1. Jessica
0 313 Share 85% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND