IU donates 100 million KRW (~84,246 USD) worth of ice vests for the nurses who are fighting the virus on the front lines

Singer-actress IU has donated 100 million KRW ($84,246) worth of ice vests to the medical field workers in light of the recent spike in COVID19 infections in Korea.

She has made the donation for the medical staff workers who are fighting the virus on the front lines.

The Korea Nurse Association (KNA) announced on August 31st KST, that IU had donated 4,600 ice vests to the Korea Nurse Association through the Community Chest of Korea.

The KNA stated, "We will be delivering these ice vests to the nurses who are suffering from the heat while fighting the COVID19 virus on the front lines."



This year alone, IU has donated a total of 500 million KRW (~421,000 USD) to various organizations. IU had previously donated approximately 200 million KRW (~168,565 USD) for the medical staff and those in need during the COVID19 pandemic back in February of this year.

Also, she has donated 100 million KRW to help children in low-income families on Children's Day (May 5th) of this year and donated another 100 million KRW to help the victims of flooding in the recent heavy rainfall in Korea. IU is known to make steady donations throughout her career and is known to make good influence nationwide.

