IU challenges fans to 'stay at home' this weekend amid news of surge in COVID-19 cases

IU challenged fans to 'stay at home' this weekend.



On August 22, IU posted the below message on her Instagram story, telling fans, "Who wants to do a 'homebody' challenge today, tomorrow, this weekend?" The message from the singer-songwriter came after news of a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in South Korea.



IU has also been running her 'Homebody Signal' series on YouTube ever since social distancing measures began, giving her fans online content to watch. Netizens are speculating she wanted to encourage her fans to social distance.



In recent news, IU donated 100 million Won ($84,540.20 USD) to flood relief efforts.



