IU donates $85K to flood relief efforts

IU has donated 100 million Won ($84,540.20 USD) to flood relief efforts.



On August 11, Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association revealed IU donated 100 million Won under her birth name Lee Ji Eun. The funds will go towards helping relief efforts in areas and victims affected by the flood after South Korea experienced record-breaking downpours.



IU has been known for stepping up to help fund charities and aid in relief efforts, and this is the latest in her string of good deeds.



