13

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

IU donates $85K to flood relief efforts

AKP STAFF

IU has donated 100 million Won ($84,540.20 USD) to flood relief efforts.

On August 11, Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association revealed IU donated 100 million Won under her birth name Lee Ji Eun. The funds will go towards helping relief efforts in areas and victims affected by the flood after South Korea experienced record-breaking downpours.

IU has been known for stepping up to help fund charities and aid in relief efforts, and this is the latest in her string of good deeds. 

Stay tuned for updates on IU. 

  1. IU
3 855 Share 93% Upvoted

0

sejung-the-great-3,557 pts 24 seconds ago 0
24 seconds ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

0

coco_puffs-2,413 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

IU
IU donates $85K to flood relief efforts
1 hour ago   2   847
Soyu
Soyu drops 'Gotta Go' performance MV
2 hours ago   1   490
BTS, V
It's 2020 and is BTS V still a hidden member?
18 hours ago   53   27,568

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND