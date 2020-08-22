SSAK3 win #1 + Performances from August 22nd 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On this week's episode, Super Five debuted with "All Eyes on Me", Capsai Shin debuted with "Spicy Love", ITZY came back with "Not Shy", Dream Catcher returned with "Boca", ONEUS made a comeback with "To Be or Not to Be", Hyolyn returned with "Say My Name", MCND came back with "nanana", Dongkiz made their comeback with "Beautiful", and Yang Joon Il returned with "Rocking Roll Again".



As for the nominees, BLACKPINK, SSAK3, and Hwa Sa were up for the win, but it was SSAK3's "Beach Again" that took the trophy. Congratulations to SSAK3!



Other performers included (G)I-DLE, Treasure, ONF, Cherry Bullet, Rocket Punch, Han Seung Woo, Lucy, and ENOi.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







===

DEBUT: Super Five







==

DEBUT: Capsai Shin







==

COMEBACK: ITZY







==

COMEBACK: Dream Catcher







==

COMEBACK: ONEUS







==

COMEBACK: Hyolyn







==

COMEBACK: MCND







==

COMEBACK: Dongkiz







==

COMEBACK: Yang Joon Il







===

(G)I-DLE







==

Treasure







==

ONF







==

Cherry Bullet







==

Rocket Punch







==

Han Seung Woo







==

Lucy







==

ENOi







===