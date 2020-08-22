BTS' 'Dynamite' MV officially breaks record for fastest to reach 100 million views in YouTube history

BTS' "Dynamite" music video has officially broken the record for fastest video to reach 100 million views in YouTube history.



The "Dynamite" MV reached 98.3 million views in the 24 hours after premiering on YouTube and officially hit 100 million views in 24 hours and 27 minutes, making it the fastest video in YouTube history to reach 100 million views. According to YouTube, the MV also cracked the record for the most-viewed YouTube Premiere with more than 3 million concurrent live viewers.



The MV for "Dynamite", the group's first completely English track, was released on YouTube on Friday, August 21 at 1PM KST, and by 9:35AM KST on Saturday, it hit 86.4 million views on YouTube. BTS beat the previous record held by BLACKPINK's "How You Like That" MV, which hit 86.3 million views in 24 hours.



