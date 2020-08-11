Kang Daniel gets his first win for "Who U Are" on SBS MTV's 'The Show'

Kang Daniel achieved his first win for his comeback track "Who U Are" on SBS MTV's "The Show."



On the August 11 episode of SBS MTV's "The Show", Kang Daniel ranked number 1. The scoring included the album chart score, votes from netizens, and score from their video votes. In total, Kang Daniel received 7,135 points beating out (G)I-DLE and ATEEZ.

After winning, Kang Daniel thanked his fans for the love and support and performed an encore of "Who U Are."

You can watch Kang Daniel's win and his encore performance below.