HyunA has revealed her latest teaser images for 'Good Girl'.
After her teasers in red, HyunA has dropped more against a blue backdrop. 'Good Girl' is her pre-release single before her official comeback, and the singer herself wrote the lyrics for the track.
'Good Girl' is set to drop on August 26 KST. Are you excited for HyunA's comeback?
HyunA is a 'Good Girl' in blue teaser images
