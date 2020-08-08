4

0

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Girls' Generation's YoonA does 'Dessert dance challenge' with Hyoyeon

AKP STAFF

Girls' Generation's YoonA and Hyoyeon teamed up for the "Dessert" dance challenge.

'SMTOWN' started up their official TikTok channel with a 'Dessert dance challenge' featuring Hyoyeon and Red Velvet's Seulgi, and DJ HYO has gotten with her fellow Girls' Generation member YoonA for a new challenge clip on her own TikTok. On August 8, Hyoyeon shared the clip below along with the message, "Dessert with YoonA."

Hyoyeon made a comeback with "Dessert" featuring (G)I-DLE's Soyeon and Loopy last month.

Take a look at Hyoyeon x YoonA's "Dessert" challenge clip below! 

@dj_hyo

윤아랑 디저트🤍 ##dessertdance ##dessertdancechallenge ##dessert ##디저트 ##윤아 ##hyo ##소녀시대

♬ DESSERT (Feat. Loopy, 소연((여자)아이들)) - HYO
  1. Girls' Generation
  2. YoonA
  3. Hyoyeon
2 3,687 Share 100% Upvoted

1

taichou_san1,615 pts 47 minutes ago 0
47 minutes ago

damn yoona move like so smooth tho...

Share

0

harper-oh98 pts 1 minute ago 0
1 minute ago

Finally!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND