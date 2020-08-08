Girls' Generation's YoonA does 'Dessert dance challenge' with Hyoyeon

Girls' Generation's YoonA and Hyoyeon teamed up for the "Dessert" dance challenge.



'SMTOWN' started up their official TikTok channel with a 'Dessert dance challenge' featuring Hyoyeon and Red Velvet's Seulgi, and DJ HYO has gotten with her fellow Girls' Generation member YoonA for a new challenge clip on her own TikTok. On August 8, Hyoyeon shared the clip below along with the message, "Dessert with YoonA."



Hyoyeon made a comeback with "Dessert" featuring (G)I-DLE's Soyeon and Loopy last month.



Take a look at Hyoyeon x YoonA's "Dessert" challenge clip below!