Ha Sung Woon and Lim Han Byul collaborated for a touching duet on 'Immortal Song'.



On the August 8th special dedicated to lyricist Kim Eana, the two singers covered Lee Sun Hee's 2014 song "Meet Him Among Them". Before their performance, Ha Sung Woon and Lim Han Byul revealed they dedicated the touching song to their grandparents, who were alone after losing their partners.



Despite their soulful performance, it was Lim Jung Hee who took the final win.



Watch Ha Sung Woon and Lim Han Byul's performance above and their interview as well as the original song by Lee Sun Hee below.

