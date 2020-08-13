Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for August 2 to August 8

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from August 2 to August 8 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. SSAK3 - "Beach Again" - 51,091,696 Points

2. SSAK3 - "Play That Summer" - 34,565,062 Points

3.Hwa Sa - "Maria" - 33,241,407 Points

4. SSAK3's LINDA G(Lee Hyori) ft. Yoon Mi Rae - "LINDA" - 30,070,675 Points

5. BLACKPINK - "How You Like That" - 30,001,601 Points

6. SSAK3's Rain ft. MAMAMOO - "Exciting" - 27,028,929 Points

7. Zico ft. Rain - "Summer Hate" - 26,887,734 Points

8. SSAK3 - "In Summer (Deux Cover)" - 26,247,587 Points

9. Lee Hi - "HOLO" - 22,820,900 Points

10. IU ft. Suga - "Eight" - 22,730,929 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. Kang Daniel - 'MAGENTA'

2. (G)I-DLE - 'DUMDi DUMDi'

3. ATEEZ - 'ZERO _ FEVER Part.1'

4. Irene & Seulgi - 'Monster'



5. Baek Ye Rin - 'Every Letter I Sent You'



6. Rocket Punch - 'BLUE PUNCH'



7. Sandeul - 'My Little Thought'



8. AB6IX - 'VIVID'



9. BTS - 'Skool Luv Affair'



10. BTS - 'LOVE YOURSELF Tear'







< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha"

2. Standing Egg - "Old Song"

3. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"



4. Jeon Sang Keun - "Love Is..."

5. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

6. Shin Ye Young - "Why Do We Have To Breakup"

7. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"

8. Hwang In Wook - "I Think I'm Drunk"

9. Yoon Jong Shin - "Like It"

10. Jin Minho - "Half"





Source: Gaon

