Former Bolbbalgan4 member Woo Ji Yoon (Odd Child) has revealed a new teaser image for her upcoming album ':colon'.
After a quirky look in blue, Odd Child is ready to drive off in yellow. ':colon' is the second release since she made her solo debut and withdrew from Bolbbalgan4. Her previous release 'O: circle' was the subject of controversy after speculation some of her songs were referencing her former groupmate Ahn Ji Young.
Odd Child's ':colon' drops on August 17 KST. Stay tuned for updates!
Former Bolbbalgan4 member Woo Ji Yoon (Odd Child) is unique in yellow teaser for new album ':colon'
