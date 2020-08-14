22

Posted by germainej

Former Bolbbalgan4 member Woo Ji Yoon (Odd Child) is unique in yellow teaser for new album ':colon'

Former Bolbbalgan4 member Woo Ji Yoon (Odd Child) has revealed a new teaser image for her upcoming album ':colon'.

After a quirky look in blue, Odd Child is ready to drive off in yellow. ':colon' is the second release since she made her solo debut and withdrew from Bolbbalgan4. Her previous release 'O: circle' was the subject of controversy after speculation some of her songs were referencing her former groupmate Ahn Ji Young.

Odd Child's ':colon' drops on August 17 KST. Stay tuned for updates!

eager_beaver1,829 pts 6 hours ago 0
6 hours ago

My colon is ready for this!

MrsYoo_Shi_Jin224 pts 10 hours ago 0
10 hours ago

SOOO EXCITED!

