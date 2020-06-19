Former Bolbbalgan4 member Woo Ji Yoon denies new solo songs refer to Ahn Ji Young

Former Bolbbalgan4 member Woo Ji Yoon has denied her new solo songs are referring to Ahn Ji Young.



Woo Ji Yoon left Bolbbalgan4 this past April, leaving Ahn Ji Young as the only remaining member, and her new solo tracks have stirred up rumors that there's bad blood between the two.



On June 19, Woo Ji Yoon explained the tracks were composed last year before her withdrawal from the group. She expressed on Instagram, "My song 'Dodo' was produced in 2019, and I posted a bit of it on Instagram. The rest of it became the main song. 'Island' is a song that was finished with guide vocals last summer."



The songs "Dodo" and "Island" are tracks from Woo Ji Yoon's new solo album 'O: circle', which she released under her artist name Odd Child, and some netizens are speculating the lyrics are referring to her former groupmate as Woo Ji Yoon herself participated in writing and composing the songs.



"Dodo" features the lyrics, "Unending greed is the reason side out. You pushed me aside," and "Island" includes the lyrics, "Whether you fill in the empty spot or not," which some netizens are connecting to Bolbbalgan4's track "Blank" (literal translation "Please Fill the Empty Spot").



What are your thoughts on the rumors?



