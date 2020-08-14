Red Velvet's Joy reportedly hosting 'Idol Star Athletics Championship' with Jun Hyun Moo & Super Junior's Leeteuk

Red Velvet's Joy is reportedly hosting the upcoming 'Idol Star Athletics Championship - Chuseok Special' alongside Jun Hyun Moo and Super Junior's Leeteuk.



According to reports on August 14, reports revealed Joy would be hosting the '2020 Chuseok Special Idol Star Athletics Championship' as the first Red Velvet member to take the position. She's expected to host the popular competitive event featuring idol stars with Jun Hyun Moo and Leeteuk.



As previously reported, MBC confirmed the 'ISAC' would take place with social distancing measures, and all practices and filmings will take place with proper medical staff and care.



Stay tuned for updates.