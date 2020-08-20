Fans worry that HINAPIA's agency has closed due to financial difficulties leaving the group stranded

HINAPIA fans are left on feelings of tenterhooks as there are rumors going around that HINAPINA's agency has gone out of business due to financial difficulties.

The group's agency, OSR Entertainment, has taken down their company sign at the office building according to come fans. Also, there haven't been any updates on their official Instagram page since early June and there were no uploads on the official website either.

HINAPIA alluded to their comeback to be in March of this year. However, their comeback became close to impossible due to the coronavirus pandemic. Also, the members have created their individual Instagram accounts to communicate with fans since there haven't been any uploads on their group Instagram account.

Previously, a fan sent a birthday gift to HINAPIA's agency for member Minkyung's birthday. However, the fan revealed that the package was returned to the sender because there was no one to accept the package. Since then, there have been rumors of the group's disbandment.

Many fans are starting to believe that the company might have closed due to financial difficulties, more so, because there was no celebration for member Eunwoo's birthday that was on July 1st.

Due to these speculations, many fans are expressing their sadness saying, "I thought things would work out for them", "This is sad", "Can't believe they're not successful when they have the skills and the looks."





Members Minkyung, Kyungwon, Eunwoo, Yebin, and Bada had come together after the disbandment of PRISTIN to make the group HINAPIA. HINAPIA made a debut with their single 'New Start' and promoted with their title track "DRIP".

Unfortunately, there haven't been any new releases from the group since then and also their comeback status is unknown.