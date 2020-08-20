Kim Jae Hwan prepares to make his comeback with his digital single "Can't Say Hello"

Singer/songwriter Kim Jae Hwan will be making his comeback soon with his digital single "Can't Say Hello" (literal translation).

The track will be the third title in the artist's signature 'Greeting'-themed music series, which began with his debut song "Begin Again" and continued with his hit song "Goodbye" earlier this year.

Kim Jae Hwan has shared the fourth teaser image in preparation for his first comeback in 6 months.

His new single is scheduled to be released on August 23rd at 6 PM. So stay tuned for Kim Jae Hwan's new single release!