BTS, SSAK3 (Lee Hyori, Rain, Yoo Jae Suk), and Jessi top Instiz chart for the final week of August 2020

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."





Check out the chart rankings for the final week of August (August 24 - August 30) below!



Instiz Chart Singles Ranking





1. BTS - "Dynamite" - 28,319 Points









2. SSAK3 (Lee Hyori, Rain, Yoo Jae Suk) - "Beach Again" - 18,329 Points









3. Jessi ft. Lee Hyori - "NUNU NANA" - 11,208 Points









4. J.Y. Park & Sunmi - "When We Disco" - 9,975 Points









5. Hwa Sa - "Maria" - 9,443 Points









6. ITZY - "Not Shy" - 8,332 Points









7. BLACKPINK - "How You Like That" - 7,741 Points









8. (G)I-DLE - "DUMDi DUMDi" -7,098 Points









9. SSAK3 (Lee Hyori, Rain, Yoo Jae Suk) - "Play That Summer" - 7,063 Points









10. Kyuhyun - "She Is My Type" -6,926 Points



Source: Instiz iCHART

