Netizens talk about why BLACKPINK's "Ice Cream" isn't charting as well on charts in Korea

On August 28th, BLACKPINK successfully unveiled their new single "Ice Cream" with Selena Gomez. It has been three days since the song released, and the song received much interest from both Korean and international fans alike so far.

However, there has been a heated discussion in an online community over the girl group's chart ranking in Korea recently. One netizen posted a capture of the Melon charts and questioned why BLACKPINK's ranking on the Korean music chart was so low.

Since then, many BLACKPINK fans and netizens are in a fervent discussion over the matter. Some netizens have commented on their opinions that BLACKPINK's song is not as popular in Korea as it is overseas and does not fit the Korean listeners' taste while other netizens and fans defend the girl group saying BLACKPINK's target was overseas listeners.

There have been much-divided opinions over BLACKPINK's new song and the discussion still continues.

Netizens' Commented:

"The song was bland...I didn't know when the chorus began or ended."

"I think the song was overall suited Selena more and was concentrated on her."

"All I could see was Selena. She looked like a barbie doll."

"I think BLACKPINK got overpowered by Selena even in the MV. Seemed like it was Selena and her four dancers."

"Maybe because the song was all in English but I was a bit disappointed with BLACKPINK's new song this time."

"The song doesn't suit Korean people's taste...seems like they just copied American pop."

"BLACKPINK was expecting to be number 1 on the hot 100 or something but they're doing poorly domestically."



"This song was targeting overseas so the styling, of course, is different. There can be a definite divide in opinions but this song has good results internationally."

"BTS and BLACKPINK say they performed poorly if they're not number 1 but they're the only two groups who are in the top 10. Just because they didn't rank number 1 in melon charts doesn't mean they flopped. Right now they're rank 1 on Genie charts."

"The fact is BLACKPINK ranked the highest ever on Spotify charts."

"BLACKPINK is actually one of the two Korean artists in the united states top 50. The other artist is BTS."

"Well this song was meant for international fans so doesn't matter if Korean people don't like this song. There's going to be people who like it and people who don't. But this song is not even the title song for BLACKPINK's album that's releasing in October."

"I like this song been humming it all day."

