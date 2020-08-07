6

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

UEE selected as new endorsement model of 'Samyang's 'Fire Chicken Sauce' series

Singer/actress UEE was recently selected as the brand new endorsement model of 'Samyang's popular 'Fire Chicken Sauce' series!

 

Previously during her appearance on MBC's 'I Live Alone', UEE garnered attention from viewers after confession that she was a spicy food maniac, putting 'Fire Chicken Sauce' on practically everything she ate. 

Soon afterward, 'Samyang' contacted UEE to sign her on as the new face of their 'Fire Chicken Sauce'! UEE will be modeling 4 different flavors of the 'Fire Chicken Sauce' series including the original, 'Fire Chicken Carbonara Sauce', 'Nuclear Fire Chicken Sauce', and 'Fire Chicken Mayo'. 

Have you tried the popular Korean 'Fire Chicken Roasted Noodles'?

fapperguy-366 pts 41 minutes ago
41 minutes ago

I don't even recognize her anymore but glad she's getting easy money.

ygwinner-1,638 pts 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

