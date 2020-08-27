25

25

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

BLACKPINK shares thoughts on working with Selena Gomez for 'Ice Cream'

AKP STAFF

BLACKPINK shared their thoughts on working with Selena Gomez.

On August 28 KST, YG Entertainment revealed a short Q&A with BLACKPINK and media reporters to discuss their latest collaboration with Selena Gomez. Awaiting the drop of "Ice Cream" in a few hours, the interviewers asked the members to share their experience related to the project.

To a question wondering about their interactions with the pop singer, BLACKPINK responded:

"We are all big fans of Selena Gomez. We couldn't meet in real life but communicated with each other multiple times, so we were able to feel her charming personality. She was humble and down-to-earth when sharing her opinions with us, which made us realize that she's such a cool person. Selena Gomez told us that she's also a fan of BLACKPINK, which made us really happy. We are all very satisfied with the results that were created through her musical synergy with us.

The girls also shared that their first impression of "Ice Cream" was "sweet" the minute they heard the melody: "We think that people can chill with this song during the summer.

It would be much more refreshing and lovelier than "How You Like That", they said. In addition, the MV for "Ice Cream" is full of pastel tones and cute trinkets that should remind you of a cool, sweet ice cream!

Stay tuned for the release of BLACKPINK x Selena Gomez's "Ice Cream" today at 12 AM EST / 1 PM KST.

  1. BLACKPINK
6 5,142 Share 50% Upvoted

7

Riki_Lee231 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Can't wait for cute pink

Share

2

83degrees3,384 pts 39 minutes ago 0
39 minutes ago

Damn. So if they didn't meet, they didn't film together. It'll most likely be edited that they are in the same vicinity together 😭😭

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

U-KISS, Soohyun, Hoon, Jun
U-KISS Celebrate their 12th Anniversary!
2 hours ago   1   708
misc.
8 notable K-Pop collabs with American artists
7 hours ago   24   9,127
Suzy
Suzy rocks denim looks for 'Guess'
14 hours ago   0   2,390

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND