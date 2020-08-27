BLACKPINK shares thoughts on working with Selena Gomez for 'Ice Cream'

BLACKPINK shared their thoughts on working with Selena Gomez.

On August 28 KST, YG Entertainment revealed a short Q&A with BLACKPINK and media reporters to discuss their latest collaboration with Selena Gomez. Awaiting the drop of "Ice Cream" in a few hours, the interviewers asked the members to share their experience related to the project.

To a question wondering about their interactions with the pop singer, BLACKPINK responded:

"We are all big fans of Selena Gomez. We couldn't meet in real life but communicated with each other multiple times, so we were able to feel her charming personality. She was humble and down-to-earth when sharing her opinions with us, which made us realize that she's such a cool person. Selena Gomez told us that she's also a fan of BLACKPINK, which made us really happy. We are all very satisfied with the results that were created through her musical synergy with us."

The girls also shared that their first impression of "Ice Cream" was "sweet" the minute they heard the melody: "We think that people can chill with this song during the summer."

It would be much more refreshing and lovelier than "How You Like That", they said. In addition, the MV for "Ice Cream" is full of pastel tones and cute trinkets that should remind you of a cool, sweet ice cream!



Stay tuned for the release of BLACKPINK x Selena Gomez's "Ice Cream" today at 12 AM EST / 1 PM KST.



