15

0

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Super Junior D&E unveils tracklist for 4th mini-album 'Bad Blood'

AKP STAFF

Super Junior D&E has revealed the tracklist for their comeback album.

For their unit promotions, Donghae and Eunhyuk have teamed up once again to show off their special vibes as a duo! This 4th mini-album titled 'Bad Blood' includes five tracks in total, including title track "B.A.D", "Contact", "To You, Tomorrow", "Change", and "Off Line". The album itself will also consist of three different versions - 'Cold Blood,' 'Hot Blood,' and 'Balance'.

Check out the jacket film featuring Eunhyuk here. Get ready for the full drop of the album on September 3 KST!

  1. Super Junior
  2. Eunhyuk
  3. Donghae
1 347 Share 100% Upvoted

0

esmera1da1758 pts 53 minutes ago 0
53 minutes ago

Wow that's perfect.

Share
U-KISS, Soohyun, Hoon, Jun
U-KISS Celebrate their 12th Anniversary!
2 hours ago   1   708
misc.
8 notable K-Pop collabs with American artists
7 hours ago   24   9,127
Suzy
Suzy rocks denim looks for 'Guess'
14 hours ago   0   2,390

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND