Super Junior D&E unveils tracklist for 4th mini-album 'Bad Blood'

Super Junior D&E has revealed the tracklist for their comeback album.

For their unit promotions, Donghae and Eunhyuk have teamed up once again to show off their special vibes as a duo! This 4th mini-album titled 'Bad Blood' includes five tracks in total, including title track "B.A.D", "Contact", "To You, Tomorrow", "Change", and "Off Line". The album itself will also consist of three different versions - 'Cold Blood,' 'Hot Blood,' and 'Balance'.



Check out the jacket film featuring Eunhyuk here. Get ready for the full drop of the album on September 3 KST!