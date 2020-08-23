ATEEZ's Hongjoong and Seonghwa take on two different moods in 'THANXX' teaser images

ATEEZ's "THANXX" music video is coming soon!

On August 23 KST, the KQ Entertainment boy group released individual concept photos for members Hongjoong and Seonghwa, continuing the countdown until the release of the "THANXX" music video. In the images, the members take on two different moods - with Hongjoong keeping it playful with a wink while Seonghwa offers the camera a seductive glance.

Meanwhile, "THANXX" is set for release on August 24. The song is the second title track off of their most current mini album 'ZERO: FEVER Part 1.'



Check out Seonghwa and Hongjoong's teaser images below!