32

9

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 day ago

ATEEZ's Hongjoong and Seonghwa take on two different moods in 'THANXX' teaser images

AKP STAFF

ATEEZ's "THANXX" music video is coming soon!

On August 23 KST, the KQ Entertainment boy group released individual concept photos for members Hongjoong and Seonghwa, continuing the countdown until the release of the "THANXX" music video. In the images, the members take on two different moods - with Hongjoong keeping it playful with a wink while Seonghwa offers the camera a seductive glance.

Meanwhile, "THANXX" is set for release on August 24. The song is the second title track off of their most current mini album 'ZERO: FEVER Part 1.'

Check out Seonghwa and Hongjoong's teaser images below!

  1. ATEEZ
  2. Seonghwa
  3. Hongjoong
5 1,961 Share 78% Upvoted

0

kxk6,176 pts 1 day ago 3
1 day ago

my bias and my bias wrecker

Share

3 more replies

0

xx-jenn-xx2,750 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Stop...Bias Wrecking you Two...Bad...Stop It....ugh they look amazing as always!!!! I can't wait for this video!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND