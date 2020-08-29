Actor Lee Jang Woo talks about playing architect in upcoming drama 'The Lovers of Samkwang Villa' & new YouTube channel

Actor Lee Jang Woo opened up about playing an architect in the drama 'The Lovers of Samkwang Villa' and his new YouTube channel.



In the upcoming series about a villa where strangers meet, Lee Jang Woo plays the part of sharp, detail-oriented architect Won Jae Hee. The actor opened up about why he chose the project with 'The Star' magazine, "I chose this drama because I kept thinking about it after hearing the synopsis. My motto is to just portray comfortable characters, but this time I wanted to play a sharper character. The drama gives off a comfortable vibe, so everyone will be able to enjoy it."



On why he tends to choose to star in family shows, Lee Jang Woo said, "I've always pursued warm and friendly characters. It's nice to look cool, but I like to depict characters who are more like the boy next door. I know these roles aren't as popular, but I think they fit me better."



As for his new YouTube channel, he stated, "I wanted to show my own content clearly, and since social media is where people can express their individuality, I used mine to express all my thoughts. Actually, I'm interested in film production, so I want to try it someday. I want to make a pleasant movie like something that fits our country's sentiment."



Lee Jang Woo concluded, "I don't like stereotypes, so I'm trying to jump over them. When I was young, I used to criticize people a lot and express my strong opinions, but now I've changed a lot. I accept other people's opinions and hope that I'll be able to work out something with them."



'The Lovers of Samkwang Villa' premieres on September 19 at 7:55PM KST.