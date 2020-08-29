6

2

Variety
Posted by germainej

ATEEZ stun the audience with Turbo's 'Black Cat Nero' on 'Immortal Song'

ATEEZ stunned the audience with Turbo's "Black Cat Nero" on 'Immortal Song'.

The August 29th 'Immortal Song' featured part 2 of the special dedicated to Turbo and Kim Jong Kook, and ATEEZ did their own rendition of Turbo's 1995 track "Black Cat Nero". On their first time competing on the show, the ATEEZ members expressed, "We've only done weekly music shows, and it's our first time on a competition show. We're nervous, but we're also excited for the possibility that we can do very well."

The group's powerful, dark concept performance blew the audience away, and Kim Jong Kook expressed, "I was shocked after seeing their cover. Kim Jung Nam and I were so touched that you made this song so modern."

In the end, ATEEZ took the final win. Congrats to ATEEZ.

  1. ATEEZ
  2. IMMORTAL SONG
2

atinyinyourarea76 pts 30 minutes ago 1
30 minutes ago

The performance was amazing, as always. They are really performance monster. And Jongho's 6 octave at the end.....dude, kid got some crazy vocal !

Congrats for their win !

testralia136 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

Didn't expect that, I loved it!

