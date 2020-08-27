'2020 Idol Star Athletics Championship' cancels all indoor sports as new outdoor games are in talks

MBC has updated audiences regarding this year's 'ISAC' programming.

Held twice every year during Korea's traditional holiday seasons, 'Idol Star Athletics Championships' confirmed that the show must go on for this year's Chuseok special despite COVID-19 concerns. First, the program was to be recorded indoors without audiences, then this decision was rebuked as new social distancing protocols surfaced.

As of August 28 KST, all indoors sports for the championships has been canceled and new games has been added for discussion. MBC announced, "There are currently two games that are plausible for the outdoors, and we are trying to make it work by putting safety first and minimizing the number of people involved."



The two programs that may be held outdoors are 'e-sports' and 'dog-sports', the latter of which will be a completely new addition, if confirmed. Although viewers are familiar with 'e-sports' from the last 'ISAC' games, the event 'dog-sports (Agility)' consists of idol athletes coming together with their pet dogs, challenging themselves in a tournament by overcoming obstacles.

Furthermore, MBC ensured that all athletes will be safely escorted throughout the recording by separating the teams according to individual booths and maintaining social distancing measures.

Stay tuned for more information! Would you like to see your favorite idols engaging in these new sports?