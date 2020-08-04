MBC confirms Chuseok special '2020 Idol Star Athletics Championship' will carry on without audiences

MBC has decided to carry on with the upcoming Chuseok special '2020 Idol Star Athletics Championship', media outlets reported on August 4.

For this Chuseok 2020 special, the 'ISAC' will take place for the first time in 10 years as an "Untact" (Un + contact) event. There will be no fans or audiences present throughout the recording, and even the idol stars participating and practicing for the sporting events will be advised to exercise social distancing measures. All practices as well as recordings will be carried out with proper medical staff and care.

Furthermore, this year's Chuseok special '2020 ISAC' is also expected to introduce viewers to new "contactless" sports categories, in addition to previously popular categories like e-sports, archery, etc.

Which idol groups do you want to see competing at this Chuseok special '2020 ISAC'?