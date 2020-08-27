VIXX's N to be officially discharged from military while on furlough due to COVID-19 protocol

VIXX's N will be discharged from the military while on furlough.

Shortly after updating his fans on Instagram, media reports confirmed that the VIXX member will be discharged from the military without returning to the base camp. Although the idol is technically on furlough, he will be discharged in October while retaining his current status in society per COVID-19 protocols.

Fans are welcoming N back with heaps of comments on SNS and community websites, as well as fellow member Ravi who left the message "Welcome".

Meanwhile, N will continue to uphold his military status off-site until the official discharge on October 7.

Welcome, N!