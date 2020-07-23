Yoo Jae Suk's donation to G-Foundation helps children of low-income families

Yoo Jae Suk's donation to G-Foundation helped support children of low-income families.



On July 23, international development cooperation NGO G-Foundation revealed they had provided sanitary pad kits to 500 teenagers from low-income families because of Yoo Jae Suk's donation this past June. The charity organization stated, "We sincerely appreciate Yoo Jae Suk's sponsorship to provide various items, such as sanitary pads and hygiene products, for low-income teenagers. We'll continue to do our best to ensure the healthy grown of low-income teenagers."



The sanitary pad kit included products to be used during a 6-month period, such as basic cosmetic needs, hand sanitizers, sanitary pads, and a sanitary pad pouch. One teenager stated, "I felt a lot of burden every time I bought sanitary pads because they're not cheap."



In other news, SSAK3 (Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, Rain) also announced their intention to donate profits from their music to those in need.