SSAK3 (Lee Hyori, Yoo Jae Suk, Rain) to donate project music profits to communities in need

SSAK3 (Lee Hyori, Yoo Jae Suk, Rain) will be donating to communities in need.



On July 21, the 'How Do You Play?' project dance group revealed that profits from SSAK3's tracks as well as their promotions will be donated to communities in need. Profits from their debut track "Once Again this Beach", "In Summer" cover track, upcoming song "Play that Summer", solo songs, and physical album will go towards charity.



SSAK3 are making their debut on the July 25th episode of MBC's 'Show! Music Core', and they'll also be dropping the official music video for "Once Again this Beach" and their new song "Play that Summer" the same day.



Are you enjoying SSAK3's promotions?