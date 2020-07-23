36

April's label addresses reports Naeun is not joining comeback

April's label has addressed reports saying Naeun is not joining their comeback.

April are set to make a comeback with their special summer album 'Hello Summer', but in the midst of bullying rumors surrounding Naeun, one media outlet alleged Naeun had canceled her scheduled activities for April's comeback. 

After denying the rumors are true, DSP Media has now clarified, "Including Lee Naeun, April are preparing for their comeback next week. The scheduled music show appearances will also carry out as planned. In consideration of our artist's well-being, she was told to sit out of dance practice today."

April's 'Hello Summer' drops on July 29 KST.

Hopkinz700 pts 10 hours ago 1
10 hours ago

Literally nobody cares. April is gonna suffer more without Naeun during these promos. You're letting netizens have too much power.

Multi_Smile78 pts 11 hours ago 3
11 hours ago

Thats just stupid , if she didnt do anything , they shouldnt cancel her activities

