3YE have dropped their behind-the-scenes music video for "Stay With Me".
The above video follows 3YE on the set of their "Yessir" MV and the photo shoot of their first mini album. "Stay With Me" is a track from the trio's recent album 'Triangle', and it's about wanting someone to stay by your side.
Watch 3YE's "Stay With Me" MV above!
3YE drop behind-the-scenes MV for 'Stay With Me'
