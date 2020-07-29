WayV's WinWin trends worldwide on Twitter as he opens a new Instagram account

Winwin of WayV has been trending worldwide today as he opened a new Instagram account. Many fans are ecstatic to see photos that will be posted in the future on Winwin's Instagram account.

This is the first time that Winwin will have an account of his own and has already posted a photo of himself. The Instagram account received over 572k followers in just a few hours it was opened. Fans have been excitedly tweeting this news as the number of followers still climbs. You can follow his account here.

WINWIN INSTAGRAM!!!!



FOLLOW HIM @/wwiinn_7 😭 pic.twitter.com/4N4JVk43Bz — 林 εïз (@littlekuns) July 29, 2020