Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 57 minutes ago

WayV's WinWin trends worldwide on Twitter as he opens a new Instagram account

AKP STAFF

Winwin of WayV has been trending worldwide today as he opened a new Instagram account. Many fans are ecstatic to see photos that will be posted in the future on Winwin's Instagram account.

Hi～ i‘m winwin☁️☁️

This is the first time that Winwin will have an account of his own and has already posted a photo of himself. The Instagram account received over 572k followers in just a few hours it was opened. Fans have been excitedly tweeting this news as the number of followers still climbs. You can follow his account here.

lovemebangchan54 pts 46 minutes ago 0
thats cause we love our baby

king of visuals, dance, vocals, and being adorable

winwinsexy

Secretninja3123,835 pts 36 minutes ago 0
Idk why but the fact he trended on TWITTER over his launching of INSTAGRAM is kind of funny. But this was so long awaited and I can't wait to see the content he posts, hopefully he'll do instagram lives often like the other members too. Now we have all 7 members of WayV on Instagram :)

