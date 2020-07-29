Han Seo Hee detained for 20 days, the decision for her drug case probation has been delayed

Former trainee, Han Seo Hee, was found to have taken drugs during her probation period. The court will confirm Han Seo Hee's defense and decide whether to cancel the probation. If her probation is canceled she would go to jail immediately.



The Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Court is scheduled to hold an interrogation session on Han Seo Hee's cancellation of her probation for drug-related charges on the 29th. Earlier, the probation office under the Ministry of Justice conducted an unexpected urine test on Han Seo Hee on July 8th. They received a positive result on the drug test and detained Han Seo Hee at a related facility.



In addition, the Ministry of Justice said, "The probation office requested the court to cancel Han Seo Hee's probation sentence. Further measures will be taken according to the court's decision, and the drug test that was conducted unexpectedly gave a drug-positive result."



In a related development according to Star News, Han Seo-hee is currently on standby following the probation office's additional 20-day detention extension after the first detention.

An official from the Seongnam branch said to Star News, "The closed interrogation will be held today (29th KST), but the result of the interrogation will not immediately decide whether the probation will be canceled." He explained, "Han Seo Hee has been detained for about 20 days. It is likely that the decision on whether or not to cancel her probation will be made within 20 days," and added, "Han Seo Hee might also make a statement on her position about the issue during the interrogation. Depending on the situation, additional interrogations might be held. There can be many situations that come out of this."



Han Seo Hee was indicted on charges of purchasing 9 grams of marijuana on a total of four occasions from July 2016 to December 2016. She was also caught smoking marijuana seven times at her home in Jung-gu, Seoul. Later on June 16, 2017, Han Seo Hee was sentenced to a delayed sentence of three years in prison, four years of probation, 870,000 KRW (~731.13 USD) in fines, and 120 hours of drug intervention lectures for violating the law on drugs



