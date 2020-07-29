21

6

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Han Seo Hee detained for 20 days, the decision for her drug case probation has been delayed

AKP STAFF

Former trainee, Han Seo Hee, was found to have taken drugs during her probation period. The court will confirm Han Seo Hee's defense and decide whether to cancel the probation. If her probation is canceled she would go to jail immediately.

The Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Court is scheduled to hold an interrogation session on Han Seo Hee's cancellation of her probation for drug-related charges on the 29th. Earlier, the probation office under the Ministry of Justice conducted an unexpected urine test on Han Seo Hee on July 8th. They received a positive result on the drug test and detained Han Seo Hee at a related facility.

In addition, the Ministry of Justice said, "The probation office requested the court to cancel Han Seo Hee's probation sentence. Further measures will be taken according to the court's decision, and the drug test that was conducted unexpectedly gave a drug-positive result."
 
In a related development according to Star News, Han Seo-hee is currently on standby following the probation office's additional 20-day detention extension after the first detention.

An official from the Seongnam branch said to Star News, "The closed interrogation will be held today (29th KST), but the result of the interrogation will not immediately decide whether the probation will be canceled." He explained, "Han Seo Hee has been detained for about 20 days. It is likely that the decision on whether or not to cancel her probation will be made within 20 days," and added, "Han Seo Hee might also make a statement on her position about the issue during the interrogation. Depending on the situation, additional interrogations might be held. There can be many situations that come out of this." 

Han Seo Hee was indicted on charges of purchasing 9 grams of marijuana on a total of four occasions from July 2016 to December 2016. She was also caught smoking marijuana seven times at her home in Jung-gu, Seoul. Later on June 16, 2017, Han Seo Hee was sentenced to a delayed sentence of three years in prison, four years of probation, 870,000 KRW (~731.13 USD) in fines, and 120 hours of drug intervention lectures for violating the law on drugs

  1. Han Seo Hee
10 2,736 Share 78% Upvoted

4

pink_oracle7,251 pts 1 hour ago 2
1 hour ago

Han Seo Hee has been detained for about 20 days. It is likely that the decision on whether or not to cancel her probation will be made within 20 days,"

Basically, they think after 40 days there will be less heat around her story and they can cancel the probation and not send her to jail.

Share

2 more replies

1

trogdorthe8th8,420 pts 53 minutes ago 0
53 minutes ago

There are basically two ways this is going right now, one being the best case scenario, and the other sadly being the worst and possibly most likely. 1) They're actually backed up for whatever reason, which could even be Covid related, and needed to push her court date back to a later time. It would make sense with the way things are going, as it's thrown several services off in many countries, even those that are functioning well enough like South Korea. 2) Her parents and her legal representation have bought time to get this worked out. They probably hope that after the twenty days, the heat will have died down from this story as it will have been roughly a month since it broke. Then they would quietly pay off whomever they needed to just as they did in the past, thus keeping the shame of having a daughter in prison off their family record. It's so sick and unfair, especially when you consider other celebrities that we've seen who were raked through the coals and immediately sent to jail. This doesn't even include all the regular citizens who've likely done the same and would never get the same consideration. But in the end, for richer families it's all about the reputation of the family, which is why they just keep putting out her fires everywhere rather than either cutting her off or dealing with the root of the problem. Because a banished child apparently is more of a stain on their reputation rather than just paying to have it all swept under the rug, which is likely how she grew up to act this way.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

NCT, TEN, Lucas, Winwin, WayV
WayV is here to slay it all in 'Bad Alive' MV
4 hours ago   7   1,628

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND