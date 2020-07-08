UEE shares her favorable experiences of filming with fellow singer Choi Siwon in their new project 'SF8'

A production briefing for the new upcoming cross over project 'SF8' was held on July 8th at the CGV movie theater located at the IPark Mall in Yongsan. 'SF8' is a new film project that is a cross over between a movie and drama.

This grand project will be filmed by Soofilms with the Directors Guild of Korea (DGK) and Wavve. This film takes place in the near future when half more than of the people of Korea uses a virtual dating app. In this virtual app, the users are not required to meet in real life and thus there are more people dating virtually.

UEE plays the role of 'Han Ji Won' who is using this virtual dating app and met 'Leonardo'. Choi Siwon plays the role of 'Seo Min Joon' who is also using the app and dating 'Jezel'.

When sharing about her experiences with filming, she stated that she enjoyed it very much. She mentioned that "Although Siwon is my senior, he treated me really well." She continued to stay, "I usually dance a lot when I'm on set. And every time I would dance, the other cast members would become flustered. But Siwon was the first actor who danced with me. I really felt happy. I think we were able to connect in that aspect since we were both singers before we were actors."



'SF8' will be a science fiction anthology tv-series and will tackle the themes of artificial intelligence, augmented reality, virtual reality, robots, games, fantasy, horror, superpowers, and disasters. It will be released on August 17th on the OTT platform WAVVE.

