BLACKPINK take away their second #1 trophy since comeback on 'Show Champion'

BLACKPINK have taken away their second #1 trophy since the release of their comeback single "How You Like That", on the July 8 broadcast of MBC every1's 'Show Champion'!



This week, the 'Champion Song' nominees of the music program included BLACKPINK with "How You Like That", Sunmi with "Pporappippam", Seventeen with "Left & Right", MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa with "Maria", and AB6IX with "The Answer". In the end, BLACKPINK were declared the winners!

This marks BLACKPINK's second winning trophy so far with their pre-release single "How You Like That", after clenching a #1 trophy back on the July 5 broadcast of 'Inkigayo'. Meanwhile, other performers on this week's 'Show Champion' included WOODZ, VERIVERY, Golden Child, Nada, Nature, DONGKIZ I:KAN, and more.

