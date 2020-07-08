Secrets to BTS' success according to an analysis done by Harvard

Harvard Business School has analyzed the reasons behind the success of BTS and Big Hit Entertainment.



Recently Harvard Business School has released a 'case study' that analyzed the success strategy behind BTS and their agency.

This 22-page report pointed out the successes that Big Hit Entertainment and BTS has achieved along with "their methods of creating a Kpop superstar."





The research team especially focused on the training system and bold investment decision-making process in which Big Hit develops artists. The research team discovered and introduced that Bang Si Hyuk, the founder of Big Hit Entertainment, "Tries to find the efficiencies of the system and tries to find the balance between the artists' individuality."



The research team also questions whether BTS will be able to continue with their current success. The BTS case study will be used as course material for the next semester at Harvard Business School.



