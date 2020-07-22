Seoul clubs to reopen under the condition of abiding to the COVID19 prevention guidelines

The Seoul Metropolitan Government is making decisions to dismantle the order banning collective gatherings at bars and clubs on the condition that they comply with the COVID19 quarantine rules.



It is reported that all bars and clubs in Seoul will resume operations when the ban on collective gatherings is lifted on the condition that the stores promise to thoroughly abide by the Seoul Metropolitan Government's "COVID19 prevention guidelines". However, the condition to abolish the joint ticket system that was set between club businesses has also been added to clubs located in Itaewon.



According to a report by the Daily MTN on the 21st, the Korea Entertainment Food Industry Association claimed, "Four executives of the Central Association, including representatives of the entertainment bar industry as well as director-general-level officials of the Seoul Metropolitan Government, agreed to lift the conditional collective ban as soon as possible on July 21st."

Previously on July 16th, about 300 people, including owners and employees of entertainment bars, made an appeal to the five-month forced shutdown at a press conference held in front of Seoul City Hall.





It seems that the Seoul City Hall officials heard their appeal and recognized the difficulties that these business owners and workers were facing and decided to discuss the preconditions of lifting the ban of collective gathering at bars and entertainment establishments.

Also, it was reported that the central committee promised to lift the ban immediately after the Seoul Metropolitan Government receives a pledge from all the businesses and shareholders of businesses that they will abide by the COVID19 prevention guidelines on July 20th.



Meanwhile, there was a confirmed case of the COVID19 virus at a hostess bar in Gangnam back in June when the Seoul Metropolitan Government lifted the ban of collective gathering for entertainment establishments and drew criticisms from citizens.

Now, concerns are mounting over the lift on the ban on collective gatherings at entertainment establishments and bars.





