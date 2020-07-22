BTS sets a new Guinness World Record with the most viewers for a music live stream concert

According to Guinness World Records, BTS has gained the title for the 'most viewers for a music concert live stream'.

BTS's 'BANG BANG CON: The Live' streamed last month on June 14th at 6 PM KST through WeVerse where fans were able to see performances and other behind the scenes talk of the seven members. This online concert was streamed remotely from South Korea where the members performed in a studio. 756,000 fans streamed from 107 countries such as the United States, England, China, and also South Korea.

This was done in light of the novel coronavirus which has prevented BTS from traveling globally to promote their new album 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7'. The boy group would have been traveling all over the world for their global concerts if it wasn't for the global lockdown restrictions.

Fans were able to enjoy the performances of songs from their 7th album as well as popular songs from their previous album. Fans loved the performance of "Boy With Luv" as BTS did a special performance with light-up umbrellas.

BTS is known to hold many Guinness World Records such as the "First Kpop artist to reach number one on the U.S. album charts", and has set a record for the fastest time to reach one million followers on Tiktok as they took only three hours and 31 minutes to reach that number.



