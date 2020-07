On July 30th at midnight KST, Saturday revealed a new group concept image for their upcoming single album 'D.B.D.B.DIB'.



The concept image features all the members of Saturday as they show off a different look than the other teaser photos that were released so far. The girls are dressed in hues of light blue in casual clothing as they sit in ambient lighting.





Saturday will be dropping their single album on August 3rd KST. Stay tuned for their comeback!