Rocket Punch releases "Juicy and Blue Punch" concept photos of Juri & Dahyun for their 3rd Mini Album: 'BLUE PUNCH'

Rocket Punch is preparing to make a comeback with their 3rd Mini Album 'BLUE PUNCH' as they continue to release concept photos and teasers





Just a day ago, Rocket Punch began releasing individual member concept photos. On July 30th at midnight KST, they released the concept photos for members Juri and Dahyun. They released a 'Juicy' version and a 'Blue Punch' version of the members' photos.

The concept photos are of the same layout as the other members' concept photos as Juri and Dahyun pose in front of a blue wall with blue windows as well as a blue underwater concept photo.





Rocket Punch will be making a comeback on August 4th with their third mini-album 'BLUE PUNCH'. So stay tuned for more updates!



